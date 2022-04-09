Meridian Lady Cats celebrate with the city in the state championship parade

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Wildcats girls basketball team celebrated their 6A state championship with the city of Meridian Friday afternoon.

Meridian girls basketball senior and the Mississippi Gatorade player of the year, Debreasha Powe said, “It’s awesome cause you know most people don’t have that. But for us, I’m so proud of Meridian for them to show as much love as they did. I mean it feels great.”

Meridian basketball senior Tytiana Buckley said, “For people to come out even when it’s cold. You know, there probably would have been more people if it’d been warm but we still love and appreciate the people that came out today.”

The team rode through the parade on their float with their state championship trophy. The Meridian band was out at parade as well as many other floats. The Mississippi Lakers, the semi-pro women’s basketball team, was also in attendance.

Lisa Thomas, Lady Lakers player personnel said, “I love to see champions period. I think what they did for the city of Meridian is actually great and I’m just glad to be here to support them as a professional team.

April 5th was declared as Lady Cats day by the city of Meridian in honor of the program’s first state championship.

