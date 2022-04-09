Naval Air Station helping to keep Meridian Beautiful

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Over 70 people volunteered to do beautiful things around Meridian Saturday morning

People received their assignments at 8 AM and were sent to areas around the city to clean up trash.

One group was from Naval Air Station - Meridian. They are part of the shipmates program.

These young people are from all over the country and start their naval careers at NAS - Meridian. Part of their training includes volunteer work.

Saturday, the group was assigned to Highway-39 North to pick up the trash thrown in the ditches.

“We give back to the community that continuously gives back and supports us in our continued efforts and the stuff that we do,” one of the seamen said.

Keep Meridian Beautiful, the City of Meridian, and Lauderdale County organized the cleanup.

“Presentation is everything, so we want to drive through here and be like ‘Oh this place is really beautiful for someplace I had never really heard of,’ it would best for it to be as beautiful as possible and to get everything cleaned up so everybody knows that this is a good place,” Senior recruit Kristina Devore, said.

Organizer, Betty Lou Jones says it’s good to be back out in the community encouraging people to do beautiful things.

