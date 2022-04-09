Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for 75-year-old Centreville woman

Patsy Ann Brown
Patsy Ann Brown(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Centreville, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Patsy Ann Brown of Centreville, Mississippi.

She is described as a white female, five feet six inches tall, weighing 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white top on Friday, April 8, 2022, at about noon near Ewell Road in Amite County.

Patsy Ann Brown is believed to be trying to get to League, Texas in a 2003, brown/silver; Ford, F-150, bearing Mississippi tag DBK2710.

Family members say Patsy Ann Brown suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.  

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Patsy Ann Brown, please contact Amite County Sheriff’s office at 601-657-8057.

