Sunny weekend turns into rainy week ahead.

Currently we are seeing nice clear skies as we continue to see another great weekend before the rain comes to start our week.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We have been seeing nice clear skies as we continue to see another great weekend before the rain comes to start our week. Heading out the door on Sunday we will see another chilly start in the 40s, but it will quickly warm up into the 80s by midafternoon.

The line of storms that is developing over the plains is expected to move into our area around Wednesday night. However, leading up to Wednesday we will have scattered showers for most of Monday and Tuesday with isolated events of heavy rain. Our biggest treat of severe weather will be on Wednesday night as that line moves in with severe thunderstorms.

Strong winds, heavy rainfall, strong winds, and even an isolated Tornado can not be ruled out for Wednesday night.

We will continue to monitor the forecast as we continue to get updated data.

