Wesley House and NAS Meridian partner for Take a Stand Gala

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Wesley House partnered with NAS Meridian for the Take a Stand Gala.

The event was a fundraiser for the East Mississippi Sexual Assault Crisis Center. There was a 3-course meal and a silent auction during the evening, along with a message of hope.

“Showing the resources, bringing light to such a dark topic, and bringing awareness that this does happen, but it doesn’t have to be a topic that we ignore.”

“This may be a dark time in your life but there are people to help you get through that and you’re not alone; you will be believed.”

There were also several guest speakers throughout the night.

