Wesley House and NAS Meridian partner for Take a Stand Gala
Fundraiser for the East Mississippi Sexual Assault Crisis Center
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Wesley House partnered with NAS Meridian for the Take a Stand Gala.
The event was a fundraiser for the East Mississippi Sexual Assault Crisis Center. There was a 3-course meal and a silent auction during the evening, along with a message of hope.
There were also several guest speakers throughout the night.
