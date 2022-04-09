Advertisement

Wesley House and NAS Meridian partner for Take a Stand Gala

Fundraiser for the East Mississippi Sexual Assault Crisis Center
Fundraiser for the East Mississippi Sexual Assault Crisis Center.
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Wesley House partnered with NAS Meridian for the Take a Stand Gala.

The event was a fundraiser for the East Mississippi Sexual Assault Crisis Center. There was a 3-course meal and a silent auction during the evening, along with a message of hope.

There were also several guest speakers throughout the night.

