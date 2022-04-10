Advertisement

Fire in West Lauderdale

Scene of the fire.
Scene of the fire.(WTOK)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Bailey Volunteer Fire Department spent their evening fighting a fire.

Bailey Fire Chief, Stanley Lucky, told WTOK on the scene that what was a controlled burn became uncontrolled and set an already abandoned and almost destroyed structure on fire.

Chief Lucky says that this is the perfect example of why we should not be burning on days where there is a high fire danger.

He warned that if they had not responded as quickly as they did, things could have been worse.

These types of situations can happen to anyone and threaten homes and large amounts of land.

The fire burned off Highway-495 just before the Kemper County line.

