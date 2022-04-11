Advertisement

FBI offers $5 million reward for info about ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive

Semion Mogilevich is facing numerous charges for crimes the FBI says he committed between 1993...
Semion Mogilevich is facing numerous charges for crimes the FBI says he committed between 1993 and 1998.(FBI)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT
(Gray News) - The FBI announced a reward of up to $5 million Wednesday for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of a wanted fugitive.

Semion Mogilevich is accused of participating in a scheme that defrauded thousands of investors out of more than $150 million. He was federally indicted in 2002 and 2003 with charges including racketeering, securities fraud, wire fraud, mail fraud and money laundering.

According to the FBI, the indictments allege that between 1993 and 1998, Mogilevich headed and controlled the Mogilevich Enterprise, an association that orchestrated a “sophisticated scheme” to defraud investors in stock.

Mogilevich is described as as a 75-year-old white male, 5′6″ to 5′7″, 290 pounds, balding, with gray hair and green eyes. He has Russian, Ukrainian and Israeli passports. His current residence is believed to be in Moscow, Russia.

The FBI said Mogilevich should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information can call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, via WhatsApp at 215-839-6844, or online at tips.fbi.gov. All identities are kept strictly confidential.

