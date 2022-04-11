Advertisement

Man accused of beating roommate over mosquito argument

Victor Shavers, 43, reportedly admits he hit his roommate with a wooden stick when they began...
Victor Shavers, 43, reportedly admits he hit his roommate with a wooden stick when they began arguing over what mosquitoes look like. He is facing aggravated assault charges.(Source: Dallas County Jail via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 2:26 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (CNN) - A Texas man is facing aggravated assault charges after allegedly beating his roommate over an argument about mosquitoes.

Victor Shavers, 43, reportedly admits he hit the man he shares a bedroom with when they began arguing over what mosquitoes look like. The roommate says the attack began when the verbal argument escalated.

The man says Shavers grabbed a wooden stick and beat him in the head with it before he was able to get a metal baseball bat to defend himself. He used that bat to hit Shavers in the head several times.

Both men were treated for their injuries at the hospital. The roommate required multiple stitches on his face.

Police arrested Shavers on an outstanding warrant and also charged him with assault.

A judge ordered him to be held Tuesday on a $28,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

32-year-old Kiara Thomas was arrested and charged with simple assault after she allegedly...
Umpire assaulted at softball tournament, left with black eye
‘Fish of a lifetime’: Brandon man reels in monster blue catfish, shattering previous record
‘Fish of a lifetime’: Brandon man reels in monster blue catfish, shattering previous record
Michael Lelko, 45, will be formally charged with two felony counts of concealment of a death,...
Man suspected of burying mom, sister in backyard arrested
This crash is under investigation by MHP.
MHP: Driver killed in wreck on U.S. Hwy. 84 in Wayne Co.
State Auditor: taxpayers invest $2 billion in higher education, yet half of grads start careers in other states

Latest News

Police have arrested a former Massachusetts teacher on sexual assault charges.
Former teacher accused of raping student several times over two years
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the...
GRAPHIC: Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
A Las Vegas-area family says they are homeless thanks to squatters taking over a home they just...
‘We haven’t received a dime’: New homeowners say squatters have taken over their house
Police are warning parents of an inappropriate character that's making its way into content...
Police warn parents of scary ‘Huggy Wuggy’ character in children’s media online
A Las Vegas-area family says they are homeless thanks to squatters taking over a home they just...
Squatters not leaving new home in Las Vegas area