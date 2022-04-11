Shakira Austin drafted to Washington Mystics

OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - With the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, the Washington Mystics select Shakira Austin.

The Ole Miss Center was expected to go high in the draft as she averaged 15.2 points and 9.0 rebounds a game and led the Lady Rebels to the March Madness tournament.

Austin ties former Ole Miss Rebel Armintie Price-Herrington as the highest draft pick in program history. Austin dominated these past two seasons as she was awarded the Gillom Trophy in back to back years, led the Rebels to their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2007, and was named one of the top basketball players in the Magnolia State.

Being drafted to the Mystics is full-circle for the now former Rebel as she transferred from Maryland to Ole Miss before the start of the 2020 season.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.