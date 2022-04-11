Vicksburg leaders opt-in to medical marijuana program

VCKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - As time winds down for cities across the state to decide if they want to participate in the state’s medical marijuana program, the City of Vicksburg is not waiting for the May 3 deadline to say yes or no.

Mayor George Flaggs and the Board of Aldermen have already voted to opt-in.

This is a decision Flaggs says is the right one, because it could boost the tax revenue in the city and possibly help save lives.

“As a mayor of the city, I’ve always voted on what was good for the state and I think this particular legislation is good for the state,” he expressed. “I think it’s a revenue producer, it helps save lives and prolongs lives and gives people a medicine that they need. I have no problem with it, and I feel like we’re still going in the right direction.”

It’s been more than two months since the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act went into effect, which permits the use of medical cannabis to treat certain debilitating medical conditions.

Some of the cities that have opted-out of the program include Brandon, Gluckstadt, Flora, Pass Christian, Ridgeland, Pontotoc, Madison, and Clinton.

“Why not stay and opt-out later if you don’t want to later? It makes no sense to me to opt-out other than political reasons, other than they want to make a political statement,” said Flaggs.

The State Department of Health will help oversee the licensing and registration process for patients, cannabis cultivation facilities, cannabis processing facilities and dispensaries. Mayor Flaggs says people are already calling to set up shop in the city.

“I’ve had about three or four developers, or potential developers, want to come in the City of Vicksburg.

Of course, you know that Vicksburg is limited in terms of the land for cultivation, but we are open for the retail products and the distribution part of it and that is the part I like. The state has to be progressive.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.