The week starts with rain chances, but Wed. brings a severe risk

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

You’ll need an umbrella most days this work week. Today, rain is most likely in the morning, then the rain chances taper-off by early afternoon. Severe storms aren’t expected, but downpours are expected along with .25″ - .50″ of rain. Highs will hover around 80 degrees. Tuesday, the best chance for rain will be in the afternoon. Severe storms aren’t expected, and most areas will get less than .25″ of rain. Highs will reach the low 80s.

Wednesday, however, not only is rain likely, but severe storms are also expected. There’s an Enhanced risk for severe weather for parts of the area on Wednesday afternoon and evening. The storms will form ahead of a strong cold front, and all forms of severe weather are possible (including tornadoes). Flooding will also be a concern as 1-2″ of rain are expected. Make sure to have multiple ways of getting severe weather alerts from Noon through the night, but stay tuned to Storm Team11 as we continue to fine-tune the timing of the storms for Wednesday.

Highs will reach the mid 80s ahead of the cold front, then it cools off into the 70s for highs by Thursday. Friday looks dry with highs around 80 degrees. Easter Weekend brings low 80s with a chance for a few showers/storms both days. Stay tuned for updates on your holiday forecast.

