Advertisement

10-year-old boy saves little cousin from dog attack

By Ramsey Romero and Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/Gray News) – Family members are calling 10-year-old Miloe Burgess a hero after he protected his 3-year-old cousin, Rylee Foreman, during a dog attack.

Rylee, Miloe and their other cousins were playing outside at their grandparents’ house in Florida when a dog started attacking Rylee.

“I don’t know what happened, but I know she was screaming,” Miloe told WJHG.

“He laid on top of me,” Rylee said of her cousin.

Miloe called for help as he protected his cousin, and his grandma was able to get the kids inside and away from the dog.

Rylee needed 24 stitches in her arms, legs and feet, but family members said they believe things could have been much worse.

“I don’t know if she’d be here today,” Miloe’s mom Doria Andersen said.

Officials said they don’t see kids as young as Miloe doing things this brave very often: “Just to show that they were brave,” animal control officer Cary Miller said. “Being their age, as young as they were, to step up and take those steps.”

Miloe, who loves to fish, was honored Monday for his actions. A business in the area and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office gave the 10-year-old a new fishing pole, tackle box and lures.

Copyright 2022 WJHG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collapsed building on Front St. (4/13/22)
Building wall collapses in downtown Meridian
Woman arrested after umpire is punched at 12-year-old softball game in Laurel
Woman arrested after umpire is punched at 12-year-old softball game in Laurel
Another round of severe storms Wednesday
Severe storms likely for Wednesday
Jacari Broom
Suspect identified in fatal Scott Co. shooting
A Detroit bus driver has been charged in connection with the death of a 13-year-old student.
Bus driver charged in student’s death

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump’s instructions
Gov. Abbott sends busload of migrants to Washington
A car plunged off a cliff in Southern California at Griffith Park Wednesday morning.
Car plunges cliff in Griffith Park.
A joint cybersecurity advisory released by the Department of Energy, the Cybersecurity and...
US agencies: Industrial control system malware discovered
FILE - In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Airmen and civilians from the 436th Aerial...
Russia has yet to slow a Western arms express into Ukraine