Advertisement

Anniversary of Easter tornado outbreak

By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It has been two years since the deadly Easter Sunday tornado outbreak of 2020. Fourteen people in Mississippi were killed on that day.

The National Weather Service confirmed 19 tornadoes in the state, ranging from EF-0 to EF-4. News 11′s viewing area was impacted by four of them.

One of those tornadoes was an EF-2 that struck the Enterprise area. County Road 320 was hit hard. Several homes were destroyed and Riverside Baptist Church sustained heavy damage.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Collapsed building on Front St. (4/13/22)
Building wall collapses in downtown Meridian
A tree blocks Highway 145 near County Road 350 after Wednesday evening's storms.
Storms cause significant damage in Clarkdale
Lauderdale County School Board District
Storm damage closes Clarkdale and Southeast Thursday
It affects 7 counties affected by severe weather on April 12, 2022.
WATCH LIVE: Stormteam 11 Live
Superintendent Dr. John-Mark Cain said the district is monitoring road and other conditions...
Lauderdale Co. superintendent: “We are aware of damage at Clarkdale campus”

Latest News

Clarkdale community
NWS to survey Clarke, Lauderdale, Neshoba counties Thursday
Damage to a house on FM 2843 and Cedar Valley Road is pictured near Salado, Texas, on...
Woman killed by falling tree as storms hit Midwest, South
Sunshine, lighter winds, and seasonable temps today
Ideal weather for cleanup efforts
A tree blocks Highway 145 near County Road 350 after Wednesday evening's storms.
Storms cause significant damage in Clarkdale
News 11 Weather
News 11 Weather