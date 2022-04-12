Anniversary of Easter tornado outbreak

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It has been two years since the deadly Easter Sunday tornado outbreak of 2020. Fourteen people in Mississippi were killed on that day.

The National Weather Service confirmed 19 tornadoes in the state, ranging from EF-0 to EF-4. News 11′s viewing area was impacted by four of them.

One of those tornadoes was an EF-2 that struck the Enterprise area. County Road 320 was hit hard. Several homes were destroyed and Riverside Baptist Church sustained heavy damage.

