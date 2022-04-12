Combating seasonal pollen allergies
Consistent medication and limiting time outdoors can help
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many people battle with allergies as we enter Spring and nature begins to bloom.
Seasonal allergies are individualized and the severity of them varies from person to person. Geographical location also plays a big part in how bad someone’s allergies can be. Medicine is not the only way to limit or combat allergy symptoms but when taking medicine, it is best to be consistent.
It is also best to avoid touching your face after touching pollinated surfaces.
