Combating seasonal pollen allergies

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many people battle with allergies as we enter Spring and nature begins to bloom.

Seasonal allergies are individualized and the severity of them varies from person to person. Geographical location also plays a big part in how bad someone’s allergies can be. Medicine is not the only way to limit or combat allergy symptoms but when taking medicine, it is best to be consistent.

“I always recommend people minimize their time outdoors when the pollen is very heavy, which is usually about the first of March until about the middle to the end of May. Being consistent is also very important because you can take one dose and not notice much of a difference but if you’re consistent, after a few days, you’ll notice a reduction in your symptoms.”

It is also best to avoid touching your face after touching pollinated surfaces.

