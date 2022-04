MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There was a house fire shortly after 10 p.m. Monday. The fire was on 32nd Ave. and 16th St. The Meridian Fire Department and the Meridian Police Department were on the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.