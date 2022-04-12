Ivey signs three bills into law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed three bills into law Tuesday. Senate Bill 224 requires people to contact prospective employers at least three times per week for each week of unemployment claimed in order to be eligible to receive unemployment compensation benefits.

“Alabama is leading the nation in our economic recovery, and in fact, we have the lowest unemployment rate in the Southeast at 3%. However, we want to do everything possible to continue supporting our businesses. I signed Senate Bill 224 to ensure we are helping those that truly need unemployment assistance while also making sure we hold everyone accountable in their efforts to seek work when there are numerous job openings available.”

Ivey signed Senate Bill 272 that allows the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners and the Medical Licensure Commission to draft rules for the use of technology used to deliver telemedicine care. And House Bill 385 exempts homeless youth from fees associated with obtaining driver’s licenses.

