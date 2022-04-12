Advertisement

Ivey signs three bills into law

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed three bills into law Tuesday. (Source: Governor’s Office, Sydney...
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed three bills into law Tuesday. Senate Bill 224 requires people to contact prospective employers at least three times per week for each week of unemployment claimed in order to be eligible to receive unemployment compensation benefits.

Ivey signed Senate Bill 272 that allows the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners and the Medical Licensure Commission to draft rules for the use of technology used to deliver telemedicine care. And House Bill 385 exempts homeless youth from fees associated with obtaining driver’s licenses.

