Advertisement

JSU’s Ameshya Williams-Holliday becomes first HBCU player drafted in WNBA since 2002

(WLBT)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s a celebratory time in the state of Mississippi as one of the state’s star players was selected in the WNBA Draft on Monday.

Ameshya Williams-Holliday was selected with the 25th pick in the third round by the Indiana Fever.

Holliday earned first-team All-SWAC and SWAC Defensive Player of the Year. The star player also helped the Tigers advance to their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2008.

For her career, Williams-Holliday averaged 16.1 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per game.

Ameshya Williams-Holliday becomes the first HBCU player selected in the WNBA since 2002, the second Southwestern Athletic Conference player, and the sixth player from an HBCU selected in the history of the league.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collapsed building on Front St. (4/13/22)
Building wall collapses in downtown Meridian
Woman arrested after umpire is punched at 12-year-old softball game in Laurel
Woman arrested after umpire is punched at 12-year-old softball game in Laurel
Another round of severe storms Wednesday
Severe storms likely for Wednesday
Jacari Broom
Suspect identified in fatal Scott Co. shooting
A Detroit bus driver has been charged in connection with the death of a 13-year-old student.
Bus driver charged in student’s death

Latest News

11 MCC Eagles sign to continue their athletic careers in four different sports.
11 MCC Eagles from four different sports sign to continue athletic careers
USM men's basketball program, signs pair of transfers to start rebuilding process.
USM men’s basketball announces 2 signings
Union senior, Madison Buckley, signs to East Central to continue her basketball career.
Union girls basketball player signs to East Central
FILE - Alabama coach Nick Saban watches players warm up for the College Football Playoff...
Saban: Current state of college football not ‘sustainable’
Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity received a $5,000 check from the Allie Cat Run and...
Habitat for Humanity hosting Run and Walk this Saturday