JSU’s Ameshya Williams-Holliday becomes first HBCU player drafted in WNBA since 2002

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s a celebratory time in the state of Mississippi as one of the state’s star players was selected in the WNBA Draft on Monday.

Ameshya Williams-Holliday was selected with the 25th pick in the third round by the Indiana Fever.

Holliday earned first-team All-SWAC and SWAC Defensive Player of the Year. The star player also helped the Tigers advance to their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2008.

For her career, Williams-Holliday averaged 16.1 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks per game.

Ameshya Williams-Holliday becomes the first HBCU player selected in the WNBA since 2002, the second Southwestern Athletic Conference player, and the sixth player from an HBCU selected in the history of the league.

