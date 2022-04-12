Advertisement

LCSD gets students fired up about state exam with pep rally

By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Folks with the Lauderdale County School District were full of pep and excitement Monday as students prepare to take a big test this week.

Third graders in LCSD will take the Third-grade Reassessment Test starting Tuesday.

A pep rally was held earlier today at northeast elementary to get students fired up about the exam.

The test, which is also known as the Mississippi Reading Gate Test, determines whether a student will advance to the 4th grade.

The state test has been suspended for the past two years due to covid.

Parents along with athletes from northeast high attended the rally to encourage the students.

“Our teachers have worked hard every single day to make sure they’re sighting evidence in their text, they know their reading comprehension, they know their vocabulary words. Our teachers have worked so hard to get them prepared,” said Northeast Elementary Assistant Principal, Zachary Ruff.

“I came here to support my son. It’s very important for him to make it to the fourth grade he’s been working hard this year. I just wanted to make sure the family comes out and shows support along with all the other soon-to-be fourth graders,” said LCSD parent, Gary Elam.

“I hope they do really well on their test tomorrow and I think their teachers have prepared them well. I think they are good to go,” said LCSD parent, Kenneth Johnson.

The test will begin Tuesday and end on Thursday. All students are given three chances to pass the test.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collapsed building on Front St. (4/13/22)
Building wall collapses in downtown Meridian
Woman arrested after umpire is punched at 12-year-old softball game in Laurel
Woman arrested after umpire is punched at 12-year-old softball game in Laurel
Another round of severe storms Wednesday
Severe storms likely for Wednesday
Jacari Broom
Suspect identified in fatal Scott Co. shooting
A Detroit bus driver has been charged in connection with the death of a 13-year-old student.
Bus driver charged in student’s death

Latest News

COMMANDER OF MERIDIAN'S 186TH
Damaging winds and a few tornadoes are possible from severe thunderstorms that hit our area...
Severe storms tonight bring tornado, wind threat
Sally Doty was named director of the Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of...
Governor signs bill creating state broadband office
People who board planes and trains are currently required to wear masks. The Centers for...
CDC extends travel mask requirement as COVID rises
Col. Cindy Smith, a Meridian native and the first female commander of the 186th Air Refueling...
Commander of Meridian’s 186th spreading message of base’s community impact