LCSD gets students fired up about state exam with pep rally

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Folks with the Lauderdale County School District were full of pep and excitement Monday as students prepare to take a big test this week.

Third graders in LCSD will take the Third-grade Reassessment Test starting Tuesday.

A pep rally was held earlier today at northeast elementary to get students fired up about the exam.

The test, which is also known as the Mississippi Reading Gate Test, determines whether a student will advance to the 4th grade.

The state test has been suspended for the past two years due to covid.

Parents along with athletes from northeast high attended the rally to encourage the students.

“Our teachers have worked hard every single day to make sure they’re sighting evidence in their text, they know their reading comprehension, they know their vocabulary words. Our teachers have worked so hard to get them prepared,” said Northeast Elementary Assistant Principal, Zachary Ruff.

“I came here to support my son. It’s very important for him to make it to the fourth grade he’s been working hard this year. I just wanted to make sure the family comes out and shows support along with all the other soon-to-be fourth graders,” said LCSD parent, Gary Elam.

“I hope they do really well on their test tomorrow and I think their teachers have prepared them well. I think they are good to go,” said LCSD parent, Kenneth Johnson.

The test will begin Tuesday and end on Thursday. All students are given three chances to pass the test.

