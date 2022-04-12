Advertisement

Longtime MDOT commissioner honored for years of service

Former MDOT Commissioner Dick Hall
Former MDOT Commissioner Dick Hall(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former MDOT Commissioner Dick Hall was recognized today for his years of service to the state.

Dozens of elected officials and lawmakers gathered to honor him Tuesday.

The lawmakers praised his years of service in the state legislature, where he was often very conservative with state dollars.

However, they say once Hall became transportation commissioner, he had no problem asking for more funds.

Hall is credited with always looking out for Mississippians and finding ways to make life better for residents.

”I hope that the legislature had a new beginning this year a new start and that this is something that they will stay after the next few sessions and really fund what needs to be funded,” Hall said.

A tree was planted in his honor, just outside the MDOT administrative building.

A plaque was also unveiled, highlighting his service and hard work. He served from 1999 until 2020.

