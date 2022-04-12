MHP: Driver killed in wreck on U.S. Hwy. 84 in Wayne Co.

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 84 in Wayne County on Monday evening.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the driver of one of the vehicles died from their injuries.

This crash is under investigation by MHP.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

