Advertisement

Pay it forward: Daughter paying off mother’s house after winning $1M lottery prize

A lucky lottery winner says she plans to help pay for her mother's home with her recent winnings.
A lucky lottery winner says she plans to help pay for her mother's home with her recent winnings.(Florida Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENSACOLA, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida woman says she plans to “pay it forward” with her recent lottery winnings.

Tenesia Hollins, 41, of Pensacola, Florida, became the Florida Lottery’s latest millionaire as officials said she claimed a $1 million prize from the new 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game on April 6.

Hollins said she purchased her winning ticket from a Winn-Dixie supermarket. According to lottery officials, the retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

Lottery officials said that the 41-year-old chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

When asked what she plans to do with her winnings, Hollins told lottery representatives that the first thing she wants to do is pay off her mother’s house.

“She’s done so much for me growing up; this is the least I can do for her,” Hollins said.

Lottery officials said the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game features the largest prize of a $25 million jackpot for scratch-offs in the state, and the game has the best odds to become an instant millionaire.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collapsed building on Front St. (4/13/22)
Building wall collapses in downtown Meridian
A tree blocks Highway 145 near County Road 350 after Wednesday evening's storms.
Storms cause significant damage in Clarkdale
Lauderdale County School Board District
Storm damage closes Clarkdale and Southeast Thursday
It affects 7 counties affected by severe weather on April 12, 2022.
WATCH LIVE: Stormteam 11 Live
Superintendent Dr. John-Mark Cain said the district is monitoring road and other conditions...
Lauderdale Co. superintendent: “We are aware of damage at Clarkdale campus”

Latest News

Breaking news.
Republican National Committee votes to withdraw from presidential debates group, reports say
A Russian warship, The Moskva, is seen off the Crimean coast prior to a reported fire onboard....
Russian warship badly damaged after Ukrainians claim strike
An amazing rescue of a puppy in Ukraine was caught on camera.
WATCH: Puppy rescued from rubble in Ukraine
WATCH: Puppy rescued from rubble in Ukraine
The Democratic National Committee's new plan does away with the current, traditional set of...
DNC officials approve plan to change states for first presidential primaries