Reeves signs bill criminalizing unauthorized possession of pill presses

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Gov. Tate Reeves announced the signing of House Bill 679 Tuesday, which criminalizes the unauthorized possession and transfer of a pill press and similar pharmaceutical-producing equipment.

The signing of the Victoria Huggins Mississippi Pill Press Law of 2022 is considered another step to fight the abuse of opioids and punish those who lace pills with fentanyl. United States Customs and Border Protection seized over 11,200 pounds of fentanyl in FY2021, enough to kill over 2.5 billion people.

“The opioid epidemic has been an unparalleled tragedy that has taken the lives of far too many Americans. My administration will do everything we can to stop illegal drugs from entering Mississippi communities. This legislation is another tool that will help ensure our neighborhoods are drug-free.”

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety has the responsibility of developing rules regarding the registration, transfer, and destruction of pill presses.

