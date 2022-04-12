Advertisement

Reeves signs bill criminalizing unauthorized possession of pill presses

United States Customs and Border Protection seized over 11,200 pounds of fentanyl in FY2021,...
United States Customs and Border Protection seized over 11,200 pounds of fentanyl in FY2021, enough to kill over 2.5 billion people.(CNN Newsource)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Gov. Tate Reeves announced the signing of House Bill 679 Tuesday, which criminalizes the unauthorized possession and transfer of a pill press and similar pharmaceutical-producing equipment.

The signing of the Victoria Huggins Mississippi Pill Press Law of 2022 is considered another step to fight the abuse of opioids and punish those who lace pills with fentanyl. United States Customs and Border Protection seized over 11,200 pounds of fentanyl in FY2021, enough to kill over 2.5 billion people.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety has the responsibility of developing rules regarding the registration, transfer, and destruction of pill presses.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collapsed building on Front St. (4/13/22)
Building wall collapses in downtown Meridian
Woman arrested after umpire is punched at 12-year-old softball game in Laurel
Woman arrested after umpire is punched at 12-year-old softball game in Laurel
Another round of severe storms Wednesday
Severe storms likely for Wednesday
Jacari Broom
Suspect identified in fatal Scott Co. shooting
A Detroit bus driver has been charged in connection with the death of a 13-year-old student.
Bus driver charged in student’s death

Latest News

COMMANDER OF MERIDIAN'S 186TH
Damaging winds and a few tornadoes are possible from severe thunderstorms that hit our area...
Severe storms tonight bring tornado, wind threat
Sally Doty was named director of the Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of...
Governor signs bill creating state broadband office
People who board planes and trains are currently required to wear masks. The Centers for...
CDC extends travel mask requirement as COVID rises
Col. Cindy Smith, a Meridian native and the first female commander of the 186th Air Refueling...
Commander of Meridian’s 186th spreading message of base’s community impact