Severe storms likely for Wednesday

Another round of severe storms Wednesday
Another round of severe storms Wednesday
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:16 AM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s a cloudier start to your Tuesday, but clouds will allow some sunshine to peek through at times. It’s noticeably muggy with dew points in the 60s, and it’ll be unseasonably warm today with highs in the low 80s. There could be some spotty showers throughout the day, but everyone won’t experience them. Tonight, a few more showers are possible with lows in the mid 60s.

Wednesday, there’s a likely risk for severe weather. A strong cold front will be approaching the area, and conditions will be prime for numerous severe storms ahead of it. The best timing will be between 4pm and 1am, and damaging wind is the primary threat. Severe storm wind gusts over 70mph are possible. Storms with large hail are also possible, along with the threat for tornadoes. It’s important that you have multiple ways of getting severe weather alerts Wednesday late afternoon, evening, and overnight. Rainfall estimates of 1-2″ are possible (locally more), and flooding is a concern. Highs will reach the mid 80s on Wednesday ahead of the cold front.

Behind the front, it’ll be seasonably cooler for Thursday with highs in the upper 70s...and dry. Friday, PM showers are possible, but there’s a better chance for showers & storms on Saturday affiliated with a frontal boundary in the area. Highs will reach the upper 70s Saturday, and we’re expecting low 80s for Easter Sunday. However, Easter brings a chance for showers in the evening and overnight (into early Monday) as an area of low pressure crosses the area.

