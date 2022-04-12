Suspect identified in fatal Scott Co. shooting

SCOTT CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Scott County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a murder suspect from a shooting that happened in February.

Jacari Broom is wanted for capital murder, attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault and felony indictment of B&E of a dwelling.

The shooting happened at a home on Sparkville Road on February 17.

Two people were shot at their home, along with their dogs.

One victim died at the scene, while the other was rushed to the hospital. It’s unknown if the dogs survived.

If you know where Broom may be, call Scott County Sheriff’s Office (601) 469-1511.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.