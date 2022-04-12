Advertisement

Tornadoes, damaging wind possible from severe thunderstorms Wednesday night

Severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes and damaging winds are possible Wednesday...
Severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes and damaging winds are possible Wednesday night.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail are possible on Wednesday night. Heavy rain up to 4 inches can also cause flash flooding. Storms are on track to arrive between 7 PM and 10 PM Wednesday and exit the area between 1 AM and 4 AM early Thursday. A few showers or thunderstorms could form in the afternoon ahead of the bigger part of the storms.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with one or two stray showers. The low temperature will be near 62 degrees. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower is possible, but the day will be mostly dry. The high temperature will be near 85 degrees. A quick round of showers and thunderstorms is possible after about 9 PM Tuesday evening. These storms are not expected to be severe in our area.

A few showers or thunderstorms are possible on both Saturday and Sunday. The next big weather maker is on track to arrive on Monday. This storm system could also bring some potential for severe thunderstorms.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collapsed building on Front St. (4/13/22)
Building wall collapses in downtown Meridian
Woman arrested after umpire is punched at 12-year-old softball game in Laurel
Woman arrested after umpire is punched at 12-year-old softball game in Laurel
Another round of severe storms Wednesday
Severe storms likely for Wednesday
Jacari Broom
Suspect identified in fatal Scott Co. shooting
A Detroit bus driver has been charged in connection with the death of a 13-year-old student.
Bus driver charged in student’s death

Latest News

Damaging winds and a few tornadoes are possible from severe thunderstorms that hit our area...
Severe storms tonight bring tornado, wind threat
A Tornado Watch is in effect for Mississippi counties in the WTOK viewing area until 10 p.m....
Tornado Watch in effect until 10 p.m.
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - April 13th, 2022
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - April 13th, 2022
A home in Salado, Texas was heavily damaged by Tuesday's powerful storm.
Severe weather, tornado in Texas injures 23
Severe storms are likely Wednesday evening
Weather Alert Day: Severe storms are likely after 5PM