Tornadoes, damaging wind possible from severe thunderstorms Wednesday night

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail are possible on Wednesday night. Heavy rain up to 4 inches can also cause flash flooding. Storms are on track to arrive between 7 PM and 10 PM Wednesday and exit the area between 1 AM and 4 AM early Thursday. A few showers or thunderstorms could form in the afternoon ahead of the bigger part of the storms.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with one or two stray showers. The low temperature will be near 62 degrees. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower is possible, but the day will be mostly dry. The high temperature will be near 85 degrees. A quick round of showers and thunderstorms is possible after about 9 PM Tuesday evening. These storms are not expected to be severe in our area.

A few showers or thunderstorms are possible on both Saturday and Sunday. The next big weather maker is on track to arrive on Monday. This storm system could also bring some potential for severe thunderstorms.

