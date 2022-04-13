Advertisement

11 MCC Eagles from four different sports sign to continue athletic careers

11 MCC Eagles from four different sports sign to continue their athletic and academic careers.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Eleven Meridian Community College athletes signed to nine different schools to continue their athletic and academic careers.

Men’s and women’s soccer, men’s golf and baseball all signed to play at the next level.

From the men’s soccer team, Victor Compos, Ben Paget and Felipe Pansica all signed. Compos signed to Bethesda University, Paget signed to Thomas University and Pansica signed to Oklahoma City University.

Meridian Community College soccer players, Felipe Pansica (Left), Victor Compos (Middle), and Ben Paget (Right) signed to continue athletic careers.(WTOK Sports)

Halley Kelley, Savannah Cooper and Sydney Shoemaker all signed to Mississippi College for Women. The three soccer players are not only teammates but they are roommates who are looking forward to their next steps together.

Shoemaker said, “Very excited and they’re not only my two teammates but my two roommates too. So we get to stay together for another two years. Hopefully we get to bring our team bonding experience from the Eagles to the Owls.”

MCC women's soccer players, Halley Kelley, Savannah Cooper and Sydney Shoemaker all sign to the Mississippi University for Women.(WTOK Sports)

Three baseball players, J.T. Etheridge, John Mitchell and Cade Stacy signed to continue their baseball careers. Etheridge signed to play at the University of Louisiana Lafayette with the Ragin’ Cajun’s. Mitchell signed to West Alabama and Stacy signed to Mississippi College.

“It’s exciting. I’m really excited to go to West Alabama and be apart of their team and their family. I’m looking forward to it,” said MCC sophomore outfielder, John Mitchell.

MCC baseball players, Cade Stacy (Left), John Mitchell (Middle), J.T Etheridge (Right) sign to continue baseball careers.(WTOK Sports)

Two MCC golfers, Brett Baker and Ethan Dyess, committed to their prospective colleges. Baker signed with Delta State and Dyess signed to William Carry University.

“It feels great,” said Dyess. “You get to enjoy the work you put in the last couple years and you know just like I said, you get to see the hard work pay off. That’s teh best part about it all.”

MCC golfers Ethan Dyess (Left) and Brett Baker (Right) sign to William Carry College and Delta State.(WTOK Sports)

