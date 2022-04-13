Advertisement

23 injured in Texas storms; more tornadoes forecast in US

1 person reported dead in Arkansas
A pair of Taopi, Minn., residents look through damage to a residence Wednesday morning, April...
A pair of Taopi, Minn., residents look through damage to a residence Wednesday morning, April 13, 2022, after a powerful storm swept through the community Tuesday night.(Eric Johnson/The Daily Herald via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALADO, Texas (AP) — Nearly two dozen people were injured when tornadoes swept through central Texas as part of a storm system that was expected to spawn more twisters and damaging winds Wednesday.

The storms caused widespread damage Tuesday in Salado, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Austin. Bell County Judge David Blackburn said 23 people were injured, one of them critically. Twelve of the injured were taken to hospitals, Blackburn said.

“There’s not much left,” said Blackburn, the county’s top elected official. “Large trees are uprooted and overturned and stripped. Buildings really reduced to rubble. ... Power lines, power poles, are scattered all over the place. It’s pretty devastating.”

Photos on social media showed grapefruit-size hail associated with that storm.

Tornadoes were also spotted Tuesday in Iowa, but there were no reports of serious injuries. In Lincoln, Nebraska, powerful wind gusts knocked down tree limbs and caused some roof damage. A possible tornado also caused damage in the small southern Minnesota town of Taopi near the state’s border with Iowa.

Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik said dispatchers began getting calls from residents trapped in their damaged homes not long after a tornado warning siren sounded at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. There were no reports of serious injuries. Weather service crews were assessing damage in the area Wednesday.

More tornadoes were in the forecast Wednesday for parts of the mid-South and in the Mississippi River Valley, the Storm Prediction Center said.

Hurricane-force winds, intense tornadoes and large hail were possible in Arkansas, Illinois, Tennessee, Missouri, Kentucky, Mississippi, Indiana, Louisiana and Alabama, forecasters said. Little Rock, Arkansas, and Memphis, Tennessee, were among the cities that could see the worst weather Wednesday, the Storm Prediction Center said.

Elsewhere, the North Dakota Capitol, schools, government offices and interstates remained closed Wednesday as a blizzard continued to bear down on the state.

A blizzard warning issued by the National Weather Service remained in effect through Thursday for most of western and central North Dakota where up to 2 feet (60 centimeters) of snow was expected.

KAIT reported that one person was killed when severe storms tore through Arkansas Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Cleveland County Office of Emergency Management, authorities were called due to a tree on a mobile home. Crews attempted to rescue a 20-year-old female who was pinned under the tree, but she died at the scene.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A tree blocks Highway 145 near County Road 350 after Wednesday evening's storms.
Storms cause significant damage in Clarkdale
An EF-2 tornado was confirmed in Clarke County. The assessment of Lauderdale County was...
NWS confirms EF-2 in Clarke County, Lauderdale assessment delayed
Lauderdale County School Board District
Storm damage closes Clarkdale and Southeast Thursday
Three juveniles are charged with aggravated assault after shooting and injuring football...
Three students shot with high powered air rifles at Neshoba Central
According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and...
Dad accidentally runs over 2-year-old, killing him, police say

Latest News

Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
New Mexico village seeks prayers as deadly wildfire rages
VIDEO: Road rage suspect runs over victim twice with his car, police say
Twitter's board has a lot to consider in Elon Musk's takeover bid, including shareholder...
Twitter adopts ‘poison pill’ defense to thwart Elon Musk’s takeover bid
FILE - White House senior adviser Stephen Miller listens as President Donald Trump speaks...
Trump adviser Miller grilled about Trump’s speech on Jan. 6
This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
South Carolina death row inmate picks firing squad over electric chair