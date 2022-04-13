Advertisement

Missing south Alabama 2-month-old found safe

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WSFA/Gray news) - The Amber Alert for a south Alabama 2-month-old has been canceled.

Dothan police said 2-month-old Messiah Richards was safely located Wednesday shortly after the alert went out.

Police did not say whether the alleged abductors, MarQuec Banks and Alexis Richards, were taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collapsed building on Front St. (4/13/22)
Building wall collapses in downtown Meridian
A tree blocks Highway 145 near County Road 350 after Wednesday evening's storms.
Storms cause significant damage in Clarkdale
Lauderdale County School Board District
Storm damage closes Clarkdale and Southeast Thursday
An EF-2 tornado was confirmed in Clarke County. The assessment of Lauderdale County was...
NWS confirms EF-2 in Clarke County, Lauderdale assessment delayed
It affects 7 counties affected by severe weather on April 12, 2022.
WATCH LIVE: Stormteam 11 Live

Latest News

A crater is seen following Russian bombing as firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a...
As Russia loses key ship, Zelenskyy praises nation’s resolve
Truckers block the entrance into the Santa Teresa Port of Entry in Ciudad Juarez going into New...
Texas moves to ease border gridlock over ‘sense of urgency’
Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
2 dead, more than 200 homes charred in New Mexico wildfire
Family of Patrick Lyoya speaks out after he was shot and killed by a police officer in Grand...
GRAPHIC: Family of Patrick Lyoya speaks out following officer-involved shooting
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
Man blaming Trump’s ‘orders’ for riot actions found guilty