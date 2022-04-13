Building wall collapses in downtown Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The street has been cleaned up where a portion of a building collapsed Wednesday morning in downtown Meridian. It happened around 5:20 a.m., when the wall of a building that was being demolished fell into the street.

Powerlines were knocked down and power poles broken, but there were no injuries. Hundreds of bricks littered the road and caused that portion of Front Street to be blocked off for several hours. A portion of the collapsed wall remained standing by early Wednesday evening.

Meridian Community Development Director Craig Hitt said the plan is to demolish the rest of the building.

Earlier:

Emergency crews quickly responded to a collapsed abandoned building at around 5:20 Wednesday morning in downtown Meridian.

The wall collapsed into Front Street causing a couple of power poles to break and bricks to be thrown into the roadway.

A few cars appeared to have been damaged, as well.

“We had a building collapse on Front Street and it looks as if it is an abandoned building,” Public Safety Director, Doug Stephens said. “It’s adjacent to a building that’s being torn down. Looks like the front façade of the building has fallen into Front Street. At this time, we have no reports of any injuries. We are going to barricade this portion of Front Street. We are going to get in touch with the property owner and have this mess cleaned up within the next several hours.”

The building next to this one was being demolished when a portion of it collapsed in August of 2021.

The road will remain blocked off. The rest of building is expected to be torn down during the day Wednesday.

