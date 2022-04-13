City of Meridian won’t block dispensaries, county still weighing decision

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Cities and counties across Mississippi have 20 more days to decide whether or not to participate in the state’s new medical marijuana program.

Mayor Jimmie Smith and the Meridian City Council don’t plan to take action to stop medical marijuana dispensaries locating here, which would be allowed under current state law. Smith said the city can benefit from this program economically.

“We’re looking at it from an economic standpoint. I think it is going to bring a lot of jobs to our community. You know, and I understand some people have difficulties wanting to do something with it. It is an economic opportunity for our community, and it’s legal. People still have virtual different opinions about it. But I see it is an economic engine in our community. And it’s a lot of people out there looking for opportunities with this,” said Smith.

Smith said he will not stand in the way of what the state voted to approve.

“I see it as an opportunity for our community in providing jobs for the citizens. I can’t block that,” said Smith.

Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors president, Jonathan Wells, said after setting the public hearing for Apr. 18, he has received several calls from people sharing their opinions on medical marijuana.

“Though the state has passed this and they’ve kind of passed it on to the counties and municipalities to, whether opt in or opt out, a lot of people say the vote was taken into 2019, that we should go off of that. But it’s a big deal deal because out in the county we don’t have zoning or guidelines so it’s a concern of ours to let the people come tell us how they feel about it. It’s a big decision because at the end there’s some questions that are unanswered that the board is seeking out. We want to make a good, educated decision on this,” said Wells.

It is not guaranteed that the board will vote on the 18th, nor where all the members of the board stand on the cannabis act. The public is encouraged by the board to speak out at the hearing.

“(I’m) Not ready to take a stand yet. Still receiving phone calls. Actually they picked up in the recent days. Just remind the folks that we will be taking that issue up, having a hearing at our next board meeting on the 18th. And we’ll see where our decision goes from there. We may or may not take a vote on the 18th, but we are going to have that public hearing and give the public a chance to tell us how they feel,” said Wells.

If the board decides not to opt-out, then there is no action necessary. The medical marijuana law passed by the Mississippi Legislature would go in to effect at the appropriate time.

The Neshoba County Board of Supervisors will also have a public hearing about medical marijuana at its Apr. 18 meeting.

