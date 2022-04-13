Commander of Meridian’s 186th spreading message of base’s community impact

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Col. Cindy Smith was named the 21st commander at Meridian’s Air National Guard Base last August and has spent a lot of her time educating our community about what all the base provides.

Smith, a Meridian native and the first female commander of the 186th Air Refueling Wing, took her message to the Meridian Rotary Club meeting Wednesday.

She said a lot of people would be surprised to know that the 186th Refueling Wing had a payroll of over $70 million last year and an economic impact of nearly $100 million.

“The Air National Guard is made up of what we call citizen solders,” said Smith. “So a lot of part-timers in fact live and work in the community, maybe go to your church, they may be teachers in your school or doctors in your clinics. And on the weekends they come together to train so that we as a wing can support our mission to provide rapid global mobility and air refueling support around the world. Our objective is to be the best at what we do.”

Smith added that Meridian has the fifth busiest Air Force airport tower in the United States.

