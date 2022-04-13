Eagles sweep Bears during “Baseball After Hours” event

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The MCC Eagles sweep the Southwest Bears at home to improve to 23-9 for the season and 17-3 at home.

Meridian Community College held a special event during the double header as they hosted “Baseball After Hours,” where the community got free t-shirts, gifts, played games, and were able to hang out with Victor the Eagle and Louie the Lightning Bug.

FINAL. The No. 9 @MCCEaglesBSB completes the sweep over Southwest with the 5-0 win. Next up the Eagles host EMCC Friday at 2:00p.m.#mcceagles#findyourwings#WIDEOPEN pic.twitter.com/vwRiT3XVO8 — MeridianCC Athletics (@MCCEaglesSports) April 13, 2022

For the game itself, MCC dominated both games as game one ended in seven innings. The start of game one was slow for both teams, but the Eagles lit up the scoreboard to win 8-0.

The Eagles will take this momentum and get ready to face EMCC at home in a double header. Game one starts at 2:00 pm.

