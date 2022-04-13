Governor signs bill creating state broadband office

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Gov. Tate Reeves signed the Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi Act, which creates a new central office that will be committed to coordinating and streamlining broadband policy in the state and administer federal grants to provide broadband service in unserved and underserved areas.

Reeves also announced that Sally Doty will be the first director of the Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi. Doty is the current executive director of the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff and a former state senator.

“We recognize that to best prepare our residents for the jobs of the next 50 years, we need to ensure that every Mississippian has access to the full breadth of benefits technology has to offer. This new office is a strategic move that will give us a centralized, coordinated, and streamlined approach to bring a variety of programs and efforts together under one roof. It will help to ensure accountability and transparency over the range of efforts and money that is being invested into Mississippi’s broadband infrastructure.”

Governor Reeves made the announcements during a news conference which can be watched here.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.