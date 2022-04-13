Advertisement

Governor signs bill creating state broadband office

Sally Doty was named director of the Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of...
Sally Doty was named director of the Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi (BEAM).(Office of Gov. Tate Reeves)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Gov. Tate Reeves signed the Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi Act, which creates a new central office that will be committed to coordinating and streamlining broadband policy in the state and administer federal grants to provide broadband service in unserved and underserved areas.

Reeves also announced that Sally Doty will be the first director of the Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi. Doty is the current executive director of the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff and a former state senator.

Governor Reeves made the announcements during a news conference which can be watched here.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Collapsed building on Front St. (4/13/22)
Building wall collapses in downtown Meridian
A tree blocks Highway 145 near County Road 350 after Wednesday evening's storms.
Storms cause significant damage in Clarkdale
Lauderdale County School Board District
Storm damage closes Clarkdale and Southeast Thursday
An EF-2 tornado was confirmed in Clarke County. The assessment of Lauderdale County was...
NWS confirms EF-2 in Clarke County, Lauderdale assessment delayed
It affects 7 counties affected by severe weather on April 12, 2022.
WATCH LIVE: Stormteam 11 Live

Latest News

Clarkdale Attendance Center hit by another tornado
Suspects arrested in 2019, 2020 homicide cases
All Scholastic Sports Team: Emma Kate Williams
Three juveniles are charged with aggravated assault after shooting and injuring football...
Three students shot with high powered air rifles at Neshoba Central
Entrance to the attendance center where men work on repairing a roof that was ripped off.
Clarkdale Attendance Center hit by another tornado