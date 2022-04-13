Governor signs bill creating state broadband office
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Gov. Tate Reeves signed the Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi Act, which creates a new central office that will be committed to coordinating and streamlining broadband policy in the state and administer federal grants to provide broadband service in unserved and underserved areas.
Reeves also announced that Sally Doty will be the first director of the Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi. Doty is the current executive director of the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff and a former state senator.
Governor Reeves made the announcements during a news conference which can be watched here.
