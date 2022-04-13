Advertisement

Habitat for Humanity hosting Run and Walk this Saturday

Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity received a $5,000 check from the Allie Cat Run and Festival to help continue its mission of helping people.(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity is hosting a big fundraising event Saturday, Apr. 16, that’s good for the entire family.

The folks at Habitat are gearing up for a 5K Run and Fun Walk along with a One Mile Kids Run that will take place at Bonita Lakes Park. All proceeds from the event benefit the local non-profit that helps families in Lauderdale County build and improve places to call home.

”It stays for our critical home repair,” said Monica Bradley, executive director of Habitat. “That’s what the proceeds are going to go for. I’ve got 40 families waiting for things such as roof repair or conversion from a bathroom to a handicapped bathroom. So they’re in need to stay in their home. So that’s what it is. It’s aging in place, where they are able to stay in their home and continue to live there.”

Racers can pick up goodie bags beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday and the race begins at 8 a.m. Registration online here.

