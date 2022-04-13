Advertisement

Massive tree falls on Monroe home, video shows light pole falling at local restaurant

Tree on House on Park Ave.
Tree on House on Park Ave.(Source: KNOE)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Storms that rolled through the Monroe area overnight left a lot of damage in their wake.

A house on Park Avenue in Monroe sustained heavy damage when a tree fell on it. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported in that incident.

In another incident, a light pole was blown over at Chauvin Bayou Market in north Monroe. You can see the video above.

As of Wednesday afternoon, much damage had been reported across the ArkLaMiss with more storms on the way. You can see the damage (or upload pictures of your own) by clicking here.

Get the latest forecast by clicking here.

Massive tree fell on a house in Monroe last night. No injuries reported at this time.

Posted by KNOE 8 News on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collapsed building on Front St. (4/13/22)
Building wall collapses in downtown Meridian
A tree blocks Highway 145 near County Road 350 after Wednesday evening's storms.
Storms cause significant damage in Clarkdale
Lauderdale County School Board District
Storm damage closes Clarkdale and Southeast Thursday
An EF-2 tornado was confirmed in Clarke County. The assessment of Lauderdale County was...
NWS confirms EF-2 in Clarke County, Lauderdale assessment delayed
It affects 7 counties affected by severe weather on April 12, 2022.
WATCH LIVE: Stormteam 11 Live

Latest News

Clarkdale Attendance Center hit by another tornado
Suspects arrested in 2019, 2020 homicide cases
All Scholastic Sports Team: Emma Kate Williams
Three juveniles are charged with aggravated assault after shooting and injuring football...
Three students shot with high powered air rifles at Neshoba Central
Entrance to the attendance center where men work on repairing a roof that was ripped off.
Clarkdale Attendance Center hit by another tornado