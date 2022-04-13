Advertisement

Ready-to-drink cocktails boost local sales

By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:54 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Crack open a cold one!! Ready-to-drink cocktails are becoming more popular in local stores and boosting sales for a local distributor.

The president of Magnolia Beverage Company, Michael Davis said the cocktails offer more variety for consumers.

Davis said he believes the increased sales will mean hiring more employees as the business expands.

A change in Mississippi law in 2021 made it legal for beer distributors to sell pre-mixed cocktails. They have 7% alcohol or less and can be sold in grocery stores, convenience stores, and bars that don’t have a liquor license.

“I think one thing we’ve seen is that it offers a lot more variety to the consumer and that’s what we’re here for, we’re here to offer variety. As far as sales we look for it to finish this year probably around 10% of our total business. It’s going to increase sales which for us will be an increase in employees. We’re working on an expansion for our business right now as we speak and just overall total growth while providing variety for people to pick and choose from,” said Davis.

Brands like Jack Daniels, Malibu, and Crown Royal started coming out with the cocktails in February and more are coming this summer.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Collapsed building on Front St. (4/13/22)
Building wall collapses in downtown Meridian
A tree blocks Highway 145 near County Road 350 after Wednesday evening's storms.
Storms cause significant damage in Clarkdale
Lauderdale County School Board District
Storm damage closes Clarkdale and Southeast Thursday
It affects 7 counties affected by severe weather on April 12, 2022.
WATCH LIVE: Stormteam 11 Live
Superintendent Dr. John-Mark Cain said the district is monitoring road and other conditions...
Lauderdale Co. superintendent: “We are aware of damage at Clarkdale campus”

Latest News

Gov. Tate Reeves Thursday signed legislation passed by the Mississippi Legislature that...
Bill signed ensuring only American citizens can vote in Mississippi
Clarkdale community
NWS to survey Clarke, Lauderdale, Neshoba counties Thursday
Sunshine, lighter winds, and seasonable temps today
Ideal weather for cleanup efforts
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - April 14th, 2022
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - April 14th, 2022
A tree blocks Highway 145 near County Road 350 after Wednesday evening's storms.
Storms cause significant damage in Clarkdale