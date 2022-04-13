Ready-to-drink cocktails boost local sales

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Crack open a cold one!! Ready-to-drink cocktails are becoming more popular in local stores and boosting sales for a local distributor.

The president of Magnolia Beverage Company, Michael Davis said the cocktails offer more variety for consumers.

Davis said he believes the increased sales will mean hiring more employees as the business expands.

A change in Mississippi law in 2021 made it legal for beer distributors to sell pre-mixed cocktails. They have 7% alcohol or less and can be sold in grocery stores, convenience stores, and bars that don’t have a liquor license.

“I think one thing we’ve seen is that it offers a lot more variety to the consumer and that’s what we’re here for, we’re here to offer variety. As far as sales we look for it to finish this year probably around 10% of our total business. It’s going to increase sales which for us will be an increase in employees. We’re working on an expansion for our business right now as we speak and just overall total growth while providing variety for people to pick and choose from,” said Davis.

Brands like Jack Daniels, Malibu, and Crown Royal started coming out with the cocktails in February and more are coming this summer.

