Severe storms tonight bring tornado, wind threat

By Stephen Bowers
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - 10:30 PM UPDATE: The severe weather threat has ended for our area. Lingering rain will fade to an end overnight.

Severe thunderstorms are possible this evening across East Mississippi and West Alabama. The storms will arrive from the west from 7 PM through 9 PM. They will exit to the east between 10 PM and midnight.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for the East Mississippi part of the News 11 viewing area until 10 PM. This includes Lauderdale, Clarke, Newton, Neshoba, Kemper, Winston, Noxubee, Scott, Smith, Leake, Jasper, and Jones counties. A Tornado Watch means the necessary ingredients are in place to make tornadoes possible. Be alert for tornado warnings and be ready move to a place of safety if dangerous weather threatens.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for part of the News 11 viewing area in West Alabama until 11 PM. This includes Sumter, Marengo, Greene, Hale, and Pickens counties. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms to form. Severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes, damaging winds over 58 mph, and hail bigger than one inch across.

Severe thunderstorms will sweep across our area through midnight. They may weaken as they make eastward progress, which would gradually make them bigger wind producers than tornado producers. Still, damaging winds over 60 mph and a few tornadoes are possible across our area. Heavy rain can cause localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of 1-3 inches are likely. Up to 4 inches of rain is possible locally.

Storms will exit by midnight tonight. The rest of tonight will be mostly cloudy. The low temperature will be near 51 degrees. Thursday will gradually clear and brighten, becoming mostly sunny. The high temperature will be near 77 degrees.

