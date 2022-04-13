Advertisement

Total Pain Care team of the week: Patrician Academy baseball

By Shahji Adam
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT
BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Patrician Academy baseball team.

The Saints have been on fire recently as they swept South Choctaw Academy on Monday and in one of those games, pitcher Lewis threw a no hitter in a 10-0 victory.

Patrician Academy continues to dominate as they are currently on an 11-game win streak.

Congratulations again to Patrician Academy baseball for being our Total Pain Care team of the week.

