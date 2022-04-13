Advertisement

Union girls basketball player signs to East Central

Union girls basketball player, Madison Buckley, signs to East Central to continue athletic career.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT
UNION, Miss. (WTOK) - Union High School senior, Madison Buckley signs to East Central Community College to continue her academic and basketball career.

Buckley helped lead the Yellow Jackets to back to back semi-finals appearances in Jackson. The 5′10 forward committed to the Warriors which is the same school her dad went to.

Buckley said, “Very excited to further my career and education at E.C. and just work on the things I need to work on to just become a better athlete over all.”

“I think this is a major accomplishment,” said Union girls basketball coach Kelcia Bufkin. “I’m very proud of her. She’s a very very smart and intelligent student who will do well academically over there. She’ll be able to contribute to their basketball team.”

