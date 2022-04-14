Advertisement

Bill signed ensuring only American citizens can vote in Mississippi

Gov. Tate Reeves Thursday signed legislation passed by the Mississippi Legislature that...
Gov. Tate Reeves Thursday signed legislation passed by the Mississippi Legislature that strengthens state election law by ensuring only American citizens can vote.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Gov. Tate Reeves Thursday signed legislation passed by the Mississippi Legislature that strengthens state election law by ensuring only American citizens can vote. House Bill 1510 takes the extra step of verifying voter registrations.

Reeves announced the signing of the legislation in a video posted to his Facebook page.

The full video can be found below.

