Bill signed ensuring only American citizens can vote in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Gov. Tate Reeves Thursday signed legislation passed by the Mississippi Legislature that strengthens state election law by ensuring only American citizens can vote. House Bill 1510 takes the extra step of verifying voter registrations.

“The only individuals who should determine American policy are American citizens. I signed legislation which ensures that only American citizens are able to vote in Mississippi. The right to vote is sacred, and we’re going to protect it.”

Reeves announced the signing of the legislation in a video posted to his Facebook page.

The full video can be found below.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.