‘Bubble clouds’ seen over northeast Louisiana Wednesday afternoon

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A rare weather event was seen over northeast Louisiana on April 13, 2022. So-called ‘bubble clouds’ were spotted in the afternoon as severe storms passed through the area.

The following photos were sent in by Karie Potts. They depict a phenomenon known as ‘Mammatus clouds.’

Multiple viewers reported seeing the clouds at the same time.

According to LearnWeather.com, “Mammatus clouds are pouch-like structures protruding from the underside of a thunderstorm anvil. They are caused by sinking cool air and may persist for tens of minutes. While they can be associated with severe thunderstorms, they are not a direct sign of impending severe weather.”

YourWeather.co.uk says, “Mammatus clouds are rare but can extend across hundreds of miles. They are a rare sight but are most visible when the sun is low in the sky.”

"Bubble clouds" sent in from the Jonesboro-Hodge / Winnfield area in Northeast Louisiana this afternoon by Karie Potts: Posted by KNOE 8 News on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

