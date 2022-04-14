Advertisement

‘Bubble clouds’ seen over northeast Louisiana Wednesday afternoon

Bubble Cloud Photos sent in by Karie Potts
Bubble Cloud Photos sent in by Karie Potts(Source: KNOE Viewer Karie Potts)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:14 PM CDT
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A rare weather event was seen over northeast Louisiana on April 13, 2022. So-called ‘bubble clouds’ were spotted in the afternoon as severe storms passed through the area.

The following photos were sent in by Karie Potts. They depict a phenomenon known as ‘Mammatus clouds.’

Multiple viewers reported seeing the clouds at the same time.

According to LearnWeather.com, “Mammatus clouds are pouch-like structures protruding from the underside of a thunderstorm anvil. They are caused by sinking cool air and may persist for tens of minutes. While they can be associated with severe thunderstorms, they are not a direct sign of impending severe weather.”

YourWeather.co.uk says, “Mammatus clouds are rare but can extend across hundreds of miles. They are a rare sight but are most visible when the sun is low in the sky.”

"Bubble clouds" sent in from the Jonesboro-Hodge / Winnfield area in Northeast Louisiana this afternoon by Karie Potts:

Posted by KNOE 8 News on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

