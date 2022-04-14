Advertisement

Crimenet 04_14_22

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Jessica Francine Hill.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Jessica Francine Hill.

Hill is a 30-year-old Black female who stands approximately 5′ 7″ in height, weighing 225 pounds.

She is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where she has been charged with the crime of possession of a controlled substance.

If you know where Hill can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

