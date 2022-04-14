Doula training in Meridian this week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week is Black Maternal Health Week, and it’s a time to bring awareness to Black maternal health issues. According to the CDC, Black women die of maternal causes at a much larger rate than White and Hispanic women. So, a doula training took place this week at the Riley Center with the hopes of lowering those stats. The goal is to increase the number of doulas in east-central Mississippi so that they can educate, inform, guide, and support the mother through the birthing experience of their choice. The end result, to improve the birth outcomes.

“Having a doula there is just going to have someone to help you find your voice. Because if you don’t know what questions to ask, you won’t know what you don’t know. So, to have a doula there that’s educated, that’s culturally congruent, that has an understanding of the birth process and the birth space, to be able to help you make informed decisions, that’s the benefit of having a doula by your side. That’s the benefit of having someone help you mitigate some of the unfortunate situations that come up that you don’t even know exists, “says Nikia Lawson, Birth Doula.

The Center for Pregnancy Choices, in conjunction with the Mississippi Department of Health, hosted this doula training, and it was grant funded. This training was just the beginning of the process towards becoming a certified birth doula. For more details about Maternal mortality rates, click here.

