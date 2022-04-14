NWS: EF0 tornado confirmed in Greene Co.

GREENE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The National Weather Service says a survey team has found preliminary EF0 tornado damage in the Branch Heights community of Eutaw.

That means the tornado had wind speeds between 65 and 85 mph.

A family’s home sustained significant damage in Greene County when the tornado blew through Wednesday night, April 13, 2022, according to City of Eutaw Assistant Clerk Joe Powell.

Powell said the storm blew the roof off the house in the Branch Heights community and destroyed the masonry.

Greene County EMA officials confirm one person was trapped at one point, but the person was rescued and was not hurt.

Several houses sustained moderate damage.

Powell said multiple trees were blown down and multiple cars were damaged.

The storm packed a punch around 10:30 p.m. with high winds and rain.

There are no other reports of injuries.

From Greene County EMS Director Zac Bolding: We do expect a considerable number of displaced residents due to the number of homes affected and extent of structural damage. Again, this is an active scene with many hazards, please avoid the area. Efforts are underway to identify a safely inhabitable community shelter. Many credit media coverage and had taken shelter in interior rooms. Without those measures we would likely be experiencing a much different outcome.

NEW VIDEO: Storm damage in Branch Heights community in Greene Co.

Areas of damage:

Levi Morrow Sr. Court

300 and 500 block of Frank Burton Ct.

