Homes damaged in Clarkdale, families survived Wednesday’s storm

CLARKDALE, Miss. (WTOK) - Property around the Clarkdale campus was damaged by Wednesday’s severe storms. Several homes were damaged, and driveways were covered with debris. WTOK News 11 spoke with people who were affected.

Many people woke up Thursday with debris in their driveways and the sound of chainsaws cutting down the trees in their yards.

We spoke with a family of five on Highway 145 near County Road 4821 who was in the basement went the storm arrived.

“We stayed down there, which seemed like a long time. We could hear the rumbling coming through, so we knew it had gotten really bad. When we came out, my son-in-law and husband came out to see a lot of down trees. Of course, it was very dark because our power had gone out,” said the Alexanders.

The Alexander family also helped a neighbor across the street whose driveway was blocked by downed trees.

Half a roof and a back porch is missing for another family who lives by Clarkdale High School. Jim Rush was in the house with his wife, Fonda.

“It took the back porch of my house, it took the roof off, the chimney, all the living room ceiling, insulation is in the living room now, and I can see daylight through the ceiling,” said Rush.

The Rushes were in the living room when the storm hit and the ceiling fell on them. It all happened in a matter of five seconds.

“We heard it, and it was over as quick as we heard it,” Rush said.

It’s another storm but a familiar scene. Pieces of people’s lives and memories are hanging in trees.

There were no injuries reported in Clarkdale from Wednesday’s storm. Many people we spoke with said that they are taking it day by day trying to get things back to normal.

People in that area told News 11 this storm hit Clarkdale harder than Katrina.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.