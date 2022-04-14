Advertisement

Ideal weather for cleanup efforts

Sunshine, lighter winds, and seasonable temps today
Sunshine, lighter winds, and seasonable temps today(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Wednesday’s severe storms move through with a fury, and there were many reports of damage in our area. Damaging wind gusts knocked down trees and led to many power outages. There were also reports of structural damage that could’ve been done by tornadoes, but we won’t know for sure until the NWS surveys the damage and releases a report.

Thankfully, today’s weather will be ideal for any cleanup efforts that take place. We’re going to have lots of sunshine, lighter winds, and seasonable highs in the upper 70s. Friday brings similar weather with highs in the low 80s. However, clouds will increase throughout the day ahead of the next storm system that’ll move in for the holiday weekend.

There will be a frontal boundary that’ll stall across our region by Saturday. This will serve as a focal point for showers and storms, and possible isolated severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has our area under a low-end Level 1 risk for severe storms Friday night through early Sunday. Damaging wind is the primary threat, but it won’t be as intense as our recent severe weather events. The timing for this isn’t ideal considering it’s Easter Weekend, and many of you may have outdoor activities planned. So, make sure to stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for any updates. Thankfully, it won’t be a cold holiday weekend as temps will hover close to 80 degrees.

Early next week brings a few showers for Monday as an area of low pressure slides by. For now, it looks like high pressure will bring dry weather for Tuesday & Wednesday. Highs will remain seasonable.

