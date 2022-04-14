Advertisement

MDOT honors workers who have died while working on state highways

(WLBT)
By Christopher Fields
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This week, the Mississippi Department of Transportation honored workers who died while working on our state highways.

Dozens of families and friends gathered in the MDOT auditorium, pinned with orange ribbons to remember those fallen workers who lost their lives due to careless drivers.

Since 1951, more than 45 MDOT construction workers have been killed in crashes while on the job.

The ceremony takes place during Work Zone Awareness week, as declared by Gov. Tate Reeves, as a reminder to the public that work zones are a sign to slow down.

“This is a way of bringing the families together to say that we love you and we appreciate your giving of your lost loved one,” stated Commissioner Willie Simmons. “Also to send a message to the state of Mississippi and all of the individuals who are driving throughout the work zone that, when you are driving reckless, these are the kind of situations that you create.”

Simmons also says that they will continue to find more ways to make work zones safer.

