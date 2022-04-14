Sewell to host town hall meetings next week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell will host town hall meetings as part of her Congress in Your Community Tour in Greene, Sumter, Pickens and Perry counties next week.

Sewell visits all fourteen counties in her district each year to hear what’s on the minds of her constituents and share updates from Congress.

Here’s the schedule: Tuesday, April 19

11 a.m.

Boligee Town Hall, 17404 County Road 20 Tuesday, April 19

2 p.m.

Coleman Center for the Arts - Pop Start Building, 211B Broad Street, York Wednesday, April 20

4 p.m.

Aliceville Town Hall, 419 Memorial Pkwy NE Thursday, April 21

1:30 p.m.

Marion Military Institute - Chapel, 1101 Washington St., Marion, Ala.

