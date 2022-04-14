Sewell to host town hall meetings next week
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell will host town hall meetings as part of her Congress in Your Community Tour in Greene, Sumter, Pickens and Perry counties next week.
Sewell visits all fourteen counties in her district each year to hear what’s on the minds of her constituents and share updates from Congress.
|Here’s the schedule:
|Tuesday, April 19
11 a.m.
Boligee Town Hall, 17404 County Road 20
|Tuesday, April 19
2 p.m.
Coleman Center for the Arts - Pop Start Building, 211B Broad Street, York
|Wednesday, April 20
4 p.m.
Aliceville Town Hall, 419 Memorial Pkwy NE
|Thursday, April 21
1:30 p.m.
Marion Military Institute - Chapel, 1101 Washington St., Marion, Ala.
