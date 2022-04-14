Advertisement

Sewell to host town hall meetings next week

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (Office of Rep. Terri Sewell)
U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (Office of Rep. Terri Sewell)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell will host town hall meetings as part of her Congress in Your Community Tour in Greene, Sumter, Pickens and Perry counties next week.

Sewell visits all fourteen counties in her district each year to hear what’s on the minds of her constituents and share updates from Congress.

Here’s the schedule:
Tuesday, April 19
11 a.m.
Boligee Town Hall, 17404 County Road 20
Tuesday, April 19
2 p.m.
Coleman Center for the Arts - Pop Start Building, 211B Broad Street, York
Wednesday, April 20
4 p.m.
Aliceville Town Hall, 419 Memorial Pkwy NE
Thursday, April 21
1:30 p.m.
Marion Military Institute - Chapel, 1101 Washington St., Marion, Ala.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A tree blocks Highway 145 near County Road 350 after Wednesday evening's storms.
Storms cause significant damage in Clarkdale
Three juveniles are charged with aggravated assault after shooting and injuring football...
Three students shot with high powered air rifles at Neshoba Central
An EF-2 tornado was confirmed in Clarke County. The assessment of Lauderdale County was...
NWS confirms EF-2 in Clarke County, Lauderdale assessment delayed
Lauderdale County School Board District
Storm damage closes Clarkdale and Southeast Thursday
Four suspects were charged in two separate homicide cases in 2019 and 2020.
Suspects arrested in 2019, 2020 homicide cases

Latest News

Alabama’s unemployment rate reaches record low
Boost to N.H. Telehealth Servces
Regulations on the way for telehealth in Alabama
Gov. Kay Ivey signed the $8.1 billion Education Trust Fund budget into law Thursday.
Gov. Ivey signs Education Trust Fund into law
Gov. Tate Reeves Thursday signed legislation passed by the Mississippi Legislature that...
Bill signed ensuring only American citizens can vote in Mississippi