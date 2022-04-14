Storm damage closes Clarkdale and Southeast Thursday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarkdale and Southeast Lauderdale schools are closed Thursday, April 14, due to damage and road conditions from Wednesday night’s storms.

Lauderdale County School Superintendent Dr. John-Mark Cain said late Wednesday night that the Clarkdale campus suffered heavy damage from the storms.

Dr. Cain said all other Lauderdale County Schools will operate on a normal schedule.

