Storm damage reports in area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - There are multiple reports of damage in the Clarkdale Road area in Lauderdale County, as well as multiple trees down in both Lauderdale County and Northern Clarke County.

Officials are asking folks to stay off of the roads unless you have an emergency. There are many roads closed and covered in debris.

We will update this story with more information when we have it.

